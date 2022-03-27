Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $275.30 Million

Analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) to post sales of $275.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $274.20 million to $276.70 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $266.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank OZK.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.60. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,315,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,756,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,505,000 after acquiring an additional 40,211 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,725,000 after acquiring an additional 44,485 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after acquiring an additional 148,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK (Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank OZK (OZK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.