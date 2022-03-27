Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,107,044 shares during the period. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 3.9% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 5.00% of Barrick Gold worth $1,689,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.54. 16,977,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,952,358. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.95. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.37.

Barrick Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.