Beacon (BECN) Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last Week

Beacon (BECN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a market capitalization of $836,061.28 and $33,386.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00013328 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000213 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.