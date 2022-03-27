Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Short Interest Up 663.8% in March

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 663.8% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BCEKF stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. Bear Creek Mining has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.92.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$5.70 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

