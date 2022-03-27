Berenberg Bank Increases Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Price Target to GBX 370

Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 370 ($4.87) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essentra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get Essentra alerts:

OTCMKTS:FLRAF opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Essentra has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.