Big Yellow Group’s (BYG) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYGGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.09) to GBX 1,750 ($23.04) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.64) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($15.01) to GBX 1,500 ($19.75) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Yellow Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,605 ($21.13).

BYG stock opened at GBX 1,534 ($20.19) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,442.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,511.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. The firm has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 5.92. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,102.89 ($14.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,760 ($23.17).

About Big Yellow Group (Get Rating)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.