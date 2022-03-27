Big Yellow Group’s (BYG) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($19.09) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.09) to GBX 1,750 ($23.04) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($22.64) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($15.01) to GBX 1,500 ($19.75) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Big Yellow Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,605 ($21.13).

BYG stock opened at GBX 1,534 ($20.19) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,442.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,511.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06. The firm has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 5.92. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,102.89 ($14.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,760 ($23.17).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

