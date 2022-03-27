BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BIOLASE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.75.
Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.57. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,582,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 783,522 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 643.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 335,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 83,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.
BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)
BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.
