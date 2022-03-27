BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BIOLASE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.57. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.78% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BIOLASE will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,582,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 783,522 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 643.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 335,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 192,559 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 83,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.