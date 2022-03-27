Bitcoin Gold 24 Hour Volume Reaches $29.59 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $42.47 or 0.00091672 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $743.85 million and $29.59 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.39 or 0.00432522 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00106550 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007610 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000504 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.