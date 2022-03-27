BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 58.6% from the February 28th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:BTZ traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $12.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,289. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.99 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,514,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,941,000 after buying an additional 64,273 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 230,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

