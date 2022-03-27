BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Down 70.0% in March

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 70.0% from the February 28th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BGY traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 177,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,035. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

