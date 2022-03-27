BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the February 28th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

FRA opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $14.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 765,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after buying an additional 111,769 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 79,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,318 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $608,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

