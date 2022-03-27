BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, an increase of 122.6% from the February 28th total of 85,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
FRA opened at $12.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.45. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $14.46.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.
