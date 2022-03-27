BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Short Interest Up 123.3% in March

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 123.3% from the February 28th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,251,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,563,000 after acquiring an additional 147,218 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 429,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after acquiring an additional 85,850 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 94,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $724,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 643,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,004,000 after acquiring an additional 40,853 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of BLW opened at $14.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
