Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Blackstone by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Blackstone by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock opened at $123.80 on Friday. Blackstone has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

