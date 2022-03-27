Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Raised by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blackstone by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 66.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,953,000 after acquiring an additional 751,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Blackstone by 48.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,488,000 after acquiring an additional 577,349 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Blackstone to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $123.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.41 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average is $127.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.25%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

