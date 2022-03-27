Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Up 3%

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.08. 6,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 446,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $951.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.24. Blucora had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,537,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Blucora by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blucora by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,833,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after buying an additional 208,972 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Blucora by 983.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Blucora by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 51,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

