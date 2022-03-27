Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Shares Up 3%

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $20.08. 6,676 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 446,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.
Several brokerages have weighed in on BCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $951.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blucora during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,537,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Blucora by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 24,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blucora by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,833,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after buying an additional 208,972 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Blucora by 983.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Blucora by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 51,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.
Blucora Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCOR)
Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.
