Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Boulder Growth & Income Fund worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,656,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,826,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 639,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,381,000 after buying an additional 186,125 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 266,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 79,285 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 251,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 243,020 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BIF traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. 108,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,149. Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

