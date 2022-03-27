Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,465 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $567,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.99. 41,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,156. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Profile

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. operates as a closed-end precious metals and mining investment fund. It engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

