Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $198,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $558.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,754,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $544.59 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $582.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $649.68.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CHTR. BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $748.79.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

