Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,310 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,587,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,778,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.13.

NYSE LNC traded up $1.73 on Friday, reaching $67.77. 1,081,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,903,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.01. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $56.41 and a 12 month high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

