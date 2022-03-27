Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,157 shares during the quarter. Royce Value Trust comprises approximately 1.9% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.36% of Royce Value Trust worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 54.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 41.4% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 27.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RVT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,163. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

