Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GGZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GGZ traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,079. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $17.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

