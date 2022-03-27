BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Home Depot by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $310.68 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.03 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $340.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm has a market cap of $324.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.97%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.