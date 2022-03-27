Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 870 ($11.45).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.53) price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bodycote from GBX 770 ($10.14) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.99) to GBX 800 ($10.53) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 990 ($13.03) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON:BOY traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 653.50 ($8.60). 199,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,496. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 743.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 822.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 588.50 ($7.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,007 ($13.26).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.20. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.05%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Dayan bought 29,500 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 677 ($8.91) per share, for a total transaction of £199,715 ($262,921.27).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

