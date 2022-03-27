Bolloré (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 74,180 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 45,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54.

Bolloré SA engages in the management of its businesses in the areas of transportation & logistics, communications and electronics. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics; Oil Logistics; Communication; and Electricity Storage and Systems. The Transportation and Logistics segment includes services relating to the organization of sea and air transport networks, and logistics.

