Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $177,464,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,437.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,540 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 324.2% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,804,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,521 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,670,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $31,643,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $36.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

