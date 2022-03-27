Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $5.19 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.7% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $161.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.06 and a 200-day moving average of $128.14. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $103.84 and a one year high of $161.98. The company has a market cap of $284.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.