Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Lowers Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,188 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Target were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 458.3% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $809,159.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,159 shares of company stock valued at $14,282,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

Shares of Target stock opened at $218.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.00 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.44.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

