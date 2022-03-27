BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.21

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.21 and traded as high as $14.81. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust shares last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 771,569 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.72%. This is a boost from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BPT)
BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust engages in owning and administering the royalty interest. The company was founded on February 28, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
