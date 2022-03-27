Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

