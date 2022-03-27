Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.33.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $425.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $443.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $521.74. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $375.63 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.33 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.