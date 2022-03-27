Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys 325 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $241.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.98 and a 200-day moving average of $250.10. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.