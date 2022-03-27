Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Trading Down 6.2%

Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.56 and last traded at $39.77. 4,364 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 460,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Braze in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.91.

Get Braze alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.37.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter worth $1,410,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,377,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $663,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.