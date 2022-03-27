Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, an increase of 1,442.9% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 302.4 days.

Brenntag stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $102.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.16.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

