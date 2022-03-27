Bridgepoint Group’s (BPT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Bridgepoint Group (LON:BPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 513 ($6.75) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bridgepoint Group from GBX 600 ($7.90) to GBX 570 ($7.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Bridgepoint Group stock opened at GBX 311.50 ($4.10) on Friday. Bridgepoint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 257.50 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 571 ($7.52). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 342.34. The company has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.33.

Bridgepoint Group PLC engages in the middle market private assets investing business worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

