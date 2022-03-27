Brightworth Acquires 5,414 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brightworth lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 150.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,596,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,209,000 after buying an additional 318,872 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,459,862,000 after buying an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,586,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,873,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,001. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.58 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

