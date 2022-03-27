Brightworth Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Brightworth grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.2% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.99 on Friday, hitting $266.00. 829,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $231.35 and a twelve month high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.09.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.