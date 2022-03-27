Brightworth Purchases 1,685 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Brightworth grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 368.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,297,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded up $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $453.66. 1,646,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,651,835. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $411.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.93. The company has a market cap of $120.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

