Brightworth Sells 254,738 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brightworth lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254,738 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 23.4% of Brightworth’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Brightworth owned 0.08% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $255,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $454.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,909,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873,486. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $452.96. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $391.76 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

