British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.81) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.34) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,735.63 ($49.18).

LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,300 ($43.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($33.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.50). The firm has a market cap of £75.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,209.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,849.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 54.45 ($0.72) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $53.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

