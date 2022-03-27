British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,000 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.66) price target on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.81) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 3,900 ($51.34) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($50.03) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($55.29) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,735.63 ($49.18).
LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,300 ($43.44) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($33.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.50). The firm has a market cap of £75.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,209.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,849.21.
About British American Tobacco (Get Rating)
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
