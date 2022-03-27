Brokerages Anticipate Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Align Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55. Align Technology reported earnings of $2.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full year earnings of $12.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.79 to $13.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $15.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $16.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Align Technology.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

ALGN traded down $5.82 on Friday, reaching $430.44. The company had a trading volume of 678,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,214. The company has a fifty day moving average of $473.82 and a 200-day moving average of $585.03. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology has a one year low of $372.62 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

