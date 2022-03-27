Brokerages Anticipate Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $640.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $640.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $650.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $621.00 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $588.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 778,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,768. Allison Transmission has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

