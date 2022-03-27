Brokerages Anticipate Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) will announce $4.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $19.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $19.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.83 billion to $20.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Emerson Electric.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $558,176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after buying an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,178,000 after buying an additional 999,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after buying an additional 918,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.14 and its 200 day moving average is $94.58. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

About Emerson Electric (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Emerson Electric (EMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.