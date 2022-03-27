Brokerages Anticipate Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Will Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King reduced their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $66.16 on Friday. Minerals Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $88.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,564,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,248,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after purchasing an additional 155,337 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,462,000 after purchasing an additional 63,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 820,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,016,000 after buying an additional 33,627 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

