Brokerages Anticipate Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $628.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) to report $628.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $618.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $645.80 million. Splunk posted sales of $502.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $3.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 104.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock valued at $356,253. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,569,051 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $875,891,000 after purchasing an additional 68,390 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $535,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $507,248,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $236,842,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $142.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.50. Splunk has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $176.66.

About Splunk (Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.