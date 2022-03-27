Brokerages Anticipate W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) will announce sales of $2.60 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.91 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley reported sales of $2.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will report full year sales of $11.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Berkley.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRBGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.33 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $593,903,000 after acquiring an additional 71,757 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,691,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,910,000 after buying an additional 333,012 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,280,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,091,000 after buying an additional 146,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,022,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,708,000 after buying an additional 211,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,199,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,194,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

WRB traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.98. 1,256,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,793. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.50. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $66.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.56%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

