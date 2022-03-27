Brokerages Expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.32 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) will report sales of $30.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.20 million and the lowest is $28.27 million. Evolus reported sales of $12.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full year sales of $149.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.88 million to $155.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $210.47 million, with estimates ranging from $190.70 million to $222.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.70 million. Evolus had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evolus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other Evolus news, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $63,196.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 37,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $369,467.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 230.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 326.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 2.17. Evolus has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

