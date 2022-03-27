Brokerages Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) to announce $54.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.10 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted sales of $49.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $223.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.89 million to $228.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $236.92 million, with estimates ranging from $227.63 million to $246.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 114,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,136. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $659.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.15. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

