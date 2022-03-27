Brokerages Expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $895.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $895.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $726.49 million to $1.14 billion. Spire reported sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 48,001.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 490,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 489,616 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth about $3,020,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 6.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 78.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 7.8% during the third quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SR traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.20. The stock had a trading volume of 299,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,905. Spire has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.28%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

