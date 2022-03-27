Brokerages Expect Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.49) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tango Therapeutics.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.
TNGX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.01. 309,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,881. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $18.84.
About Tango Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
