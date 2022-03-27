Brokerages Expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) will report $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.70. Ventas posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTR. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.59.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average of $53.50. Ventas has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.60, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,285.81%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

